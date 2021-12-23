Suspended Dewanganj mayor Shahnewaz detained in Dhaka

Bangladesh

23 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Suspended Dewanganj mayor Shahnewaz detained in Dhaka

The same day Shahnewaz was also expelled from the local unit of the ruling Awami League over the assault

23 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Dewanganj Municipality mayor Shahnewaz Shahan Shah, Photo: UNB
Dewanganj Municipality mayor Shahnewaz Shahan Shah, Photo: UNB

Suspended Dewanganj mayor Shahnewaz Shahan Shah was detained by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Dhaka on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a government official during a programme on Victory Day.

A RAB team conducted a drive at Hotel De Meridian in Dhaka's Uttara area and detained Shahnewaz this morning, ASP Imran Khan, assistant director (legal and media wing) at RAB HQ, told UNB.

On 21 December, Shahnewaz was suspended by the government for allegedly abusing and slapping the secondary education officer in Jamalpur district on Victory Day.

The same day Shahnewaz was also expelled from the local unit of the ruling Awami League over the assault.

On 16 December, Shahnewaz physically assaulted education officer Md Meher Ullah at a Victory Day programme in the upazila.

Md Meher was conducting the programme at Dewanganj Government High School premises. He was calling the names of the officials inviting them to place wreaths in serial.

As the mayor was the eighth on the list, he got angry and started abusing Meher verbally. When the officer protested, the mayor allegedly slapped him.

A case was filed against Shahnewaz in this connection on that day.

