Suspended ADC Harun was attacked earlier by president's APS: DB chief 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harun Or Rashid, who was recently suspended on public interest grounds following allegations of torturing BCL leaders, came under attack earlier, said DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid.

Speaking at a press conference in his office compound on Tuesday (12 September), the DB chief said President Mohammed Shahabuddin's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun had attacked the suspended ADC inside the Birdem General Hospital.

The incident of torturing leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League initiated there, he added.

DMP Additional Commissioner Mohammad Haroon said, "He [APS Mamun] is a government official. He was the one who made the first attack on the police. He could have informed the higher authorities of the police if he wished. Or he could inform his superiors.

"But instead, he chased a police officer in front of sick people inside the hospital. Broke his [ADC Harun] glasses, hit him. I don't know if he has done the right thing or not, but this should be investigated."

The DB chief said, "The whole police force never takes responsibility for individual personnel's actions. I think the investigating officer will independently investigate the incident and give a report.

A three-member inquiry committee is investigating properly and impartially. The investigation report will be issued soon. Then we will know the real facts."

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday suspended ADC Harun-or-Rashid on public interest grounds. The decision was made just a day after he had been transferred to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in Khagrachari following allegations of assaulting two central leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

On Saturday, ADC Harun reportedly took BCL Central Organising Secretary Anowar Hossain Nayeem and BCL Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh police station following an argument with them at the Birdem Hospital and assaulted them.

The incident caused anger among BCL leaders and many posted on social media criticising Harun and demanded action.

Other allegations against Harun

Harun had earlier developed an ill-reputation for beating and assaulting teachers, journalists, lawyers, protesting students, opposition politicians, and even police colleagues.

An intelligence report on Harun reads that both of his parents are supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami. Besides, his late maternal grandfather was in Muslim League and an active Jamaat leader, while his uncles are BNP activists.

During his days at Dhaka University, Harun was actively involved in BNP's student wing. However, after the 2008 elections, he came to be associated with BCL.

The report said many local AL leaders harboured long standing resentment over the appointment of Harun to a significant DMP position, claiming Harun consistently carried out controversial activities, including brutal treatment of Chhatra League leaders, students, and local AL members, to embarrass the government.