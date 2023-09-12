Suspended ADC Harun was attacked earlier by president's APS: DB chief 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

Suspended ADC Harun was attacked earlier by president's APS: DB chief 

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:37 pm
DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid speaking at a press conference in his office compound on Tuesday (12 September). Photo: TBS
DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid speaking at a press conference in his office compound on Tuesday (12 September). Photo: TBS

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harun Or Rashid, who was recently suspended on public interest grounds following allegations of torturing BCL leaders, came under attack earlier, said DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid.

Speaking at a press conference in his office compound on Tuesday (12 September), the DB chief said President Mohammed Shahabuddin's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun had attacked the suspended ADC inside the Birdem General Hospital.

The incident of torturing leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League initiated there, he added.

DMP Additional Commissioner Mohammad Haroon said, "He [APS Mamun] is a government official. He was the one who made the first attack on the police. He could have informed the higher authorities of the police if he wished. Or he could inform his superiors.

"But instead, he chased a police officer in front of sick people inside the hospital. Broke his [ADC Harun] glasses, hit him. I don't know if he has done the right thing or not, but this should be investigated."

The DB chief said, "The whole police force never takes responsibility for individual personnel's actions. I think the investigating officer will independently investigate the incident and give a report.

A three-member inquiry committee is investigating properly and impartially. The investigation report will be issued soon. Then we will know the real facts."

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday suspended ADC Harun-or-Rashid on public interest grounds. The decision was made just a day after he had been transferred to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in Khagrachari following allegations of assaulting two central leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

On Saturday, ADC Harun reportedly took BCL Central Organising Secretary Anowar Hossain Nayeem and BCL Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh police station following an argument with them at the Birdem Hospital and assaulted them.

The incident caused anger among BCL leaders and many posted on social media criticising Harun and demanded action.

Other allegations against Harun

Harun had earlier developed an ill-reputation for beating and assaulting teachers, journalists, lawyers, protesting students, opposition politicians, and even police colleagues.

An intelligence report on Harun reads that both of his parents are supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami. Besides, his late maternal grandfather was in Muslim League and an active Jamaat leader, while his uncles are BNP activists. 

During his days at Dhaka University, Harun was actively involved in BNP's student wing. However, after the 2008 elections, he came to be associated with BCL.

The report said many local AL leaders harboured long standing resentment over the appointment of Harun to a significant DMP position, claiming Harun consistently carried out controversial activities, including brutal treatment of Chhatra League leaders, students, and local AL members, to embarrass the government.

Top News

DB chief / ADC Harun / suspension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

3h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

4h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

38m | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

5h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

8h | TBS Economy