Suspected robber killed in Manikganj ‘gunfight’ with RAB

Bangladesh

UNB
21 April, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:25 pm

Related News

Suspected robber killed in Manikganj ‘gunfight’ with RAB

UNB
21 April, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:25 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed to have gunned down a suspected robber during a gunfight in Singair upazila of Manikganj district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kaisar Ahmed, son of Lokman Hossain of Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat district.

A RAB-4 patrol team was heading towards the Singair highway on a microbus around 12:30am when a gang of robbers ambushed the vehicle, said the director of RAB's legal and media wing, Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

"A gunfight ensued between the robbers and the elite force. Though his accomplices managed to escape, Kaisar was found dead after the gunfight," the officer said.

Two Rab personnel were also injured during the gunfight. They are being treated at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital.

The elite force also seized two pistols, four sharp weapons and two torch lights from the possession of the deceased.

Top News

Bangladesh / RAB / gunfight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

1h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

2h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

4h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

4h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

16h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

16h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

17h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home