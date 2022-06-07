Suspected Monkeypox patient detected at Dhaka airport, isolated
A suspected Monkeypox patient has been detected at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday (7 June).
"The 32-year-old passenger arrived at Dhaka airport via a flight of Turkish Airlines and has been taken to the airport's health center," Dr Shahriar Sazzad, health officer-in-charge of the Health Center at Dhaka airport told The Business Standard.
The passenger's sample has been sent to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR), he added.