Suspected ‘anti-govt’ DU student released after not found guilty

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 09:05 pm

Related News

Suspected ‘anti-govt’ DU student released after not found guilty

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

A second-year student of Dhaka University on Friday was released from Shahbagh police custody as he was not found guilty in alleged 'Anti-Government' activities.

The student, Meftahul Maruf, resident of Ziaur Rahman hall of the university, was sent to Shahbagh police station on Thursday night by his hall provost, Mohammad Billal Hossen on allegation of having connection with militant group JMB.

Earlier on Thursday night, Meftahul Maruf allegedly wrote in his department's messenger chatbox that "If BNP is responsible for JMB's series bombing in 2005 then Awami League too responsible for militant attacks taken place during it's tenure."

He reportedly also condemned ruling party's recent rally protesting the series bombing as the rally created huge tailback across the capital.

However, the student will be under a teacher's surveillance, according to police.

Md Shahidullah, Deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna division said, "The student was sent to us after he criticised the government on Facebook but some teachers of Dhaka University took him back later. We are investigating him."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra league activists allegedly attacked some leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad while they were returning from Shahbagh police station with the student.

Top News

JMB / JMB militants / DU / Dhaka Univerisity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

10h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

9h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

1h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

3h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

3h | Videos
134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings