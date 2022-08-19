Suspected ‘anti-govt’ DU student released after not found guilty

A second-year student of Dhaka University on Friday was released from Shahbagh police custody as he was not found guilty in alleged 'Anti-Government' activities.

The student, Meftahul Maruf, resident of Ziaur Rahman hall of the university, was sent to Shahbagh police station on Thursday night by his hall provost, Mohammad Billal Hossen on allegation of having connection with militant group JMB.

Earlier on Thursday night, Meftahul Maruf allegedly wrote in his department's messenger chatbox that "If BNP is responsible for JMB's series bombing in 2005 then Awami League too responsible for militant attacks taken place during it's tenure."

He reportedly also condemned ruling party's recent rally protesting the series bombing as the rally created huge tailback across the capital.

However, the student will be under a teacher's surveillance, according to police.

Md Shahidullah, Deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna division said, "The student was sent to us after he criticised the government on Facebook but some teachers of Dhaka University took him back later. We are investigating him."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra league activists allegedly attacked some leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad while they were returning from Shahbagh police station with the student.