Surgery to separate conjoined twin girls postponed 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:30 pm

Conjoined twin toddlers Labiba and Lamisa. Photo: Collected
Conjoined twin toddlers Labiba and Lamisa. Photo: Collected

Surgery to separate conjoined twin toddlers Labiba and Lamisa – which was scheduled for Monday – has been postponed following complications.

Doctors at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) were forced to cut short their marathon procedure after a three-hour-long operation.

Speaking to The Business Standard, DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Islam, said, "We were supposed to separate the conjoined twins today. However, due to complications, we had to postpone our efforts after a short surgery."

"The complete surgery may take place after a few months. Further details will be revealed in a press briefing soon," he added.

A team of 35 doctors was present to oversee the surgery, expected to last some 10-hours, after two months of tests to determine whether the procedure was possible.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing the media in Dhaka, Dr Ashraful Haque Kajal, head of the hospital's paediatric department, had said, "We are very optimistic about the surgery. We hope to succeed in separating the twins."

The two-and-a-half-year-old girls were born joined at the back and share a spine, genitalia, and part of their intestinal tract in 2019.

Doctors partially separated their rectums nine days after birth, but follow-up surgery was postponed last year after the country recorded its first Covid-19 cases.

The DMCH is covering the costs of the surgery.

Conjoined twins develop when an early embryo only partially separates, leaving babies physically connected after birth.

Many conjoined twins are stillborn or die shortly after birth, but advances in surgery and technology have improved survival rates.
 

