Supreme Court lawyer seeks ACC inquiry into graft allegations against General Aziz

Supreme Court lawyer Salah Uddin Regan has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to launch an inquiry into the corruption allegations against former Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed.

The lawyer said he submitted a petition to the ACC chairman in this regard today (29 May).

Speaking to media, Salah Uddin said he will file a writ to the High Court if the anti-graft body does not initiate an inquiry against Gen Aziz.

According to the inquiry petition, the recent US sanctions against Aziz Ahmed on corruption charges, along with reports published in national daily newspapers, have tarnished the image of the Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh both nationally and internationally.

This has damaged the worldwide reputation of the Bangladesh Army, particularly within the UN peacekeeping mission, it said.

The lawyer also mentioned that the sanction undermines the confidence and trust of the general public in the army.

"Despite the severity of these allegations, it is disheartening that the Anti Corruption Commission has not initiated an investigation which highlighted the commission's inaction," reads the appeal.

On 20 May, the United States announced the public designation of General (Retd) Aziz Ahmed and his family over allegations of "significant corruption," stating that his actions contributed to undermining "Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes."

This action renders Aziz and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

According to the US State Department statement, Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh.

It said Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit.

However, the former army chief, in a rebuttal to a local TV channel on 21 May, condemned the accusations brought against him and said the travel ban imposed on him and his family could have been done to embarrass or discredit the government.