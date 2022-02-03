Supreme Court lawyer Gazi Saidul Haque passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

Supreme Court lawyer Gazi Saidul Haque passes away

To pray for the departed soul, a doa mahfil will be organised on Friday after Asr prayer at Jami Mosque, Sector 4, Uttara.

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:43 pm
Supreme Court lawyer Gazi Saidul Haque passes away

Advocate Gazi Saidul Haque, 92, founder president and adviser of Senior Citizens Welfare Organisation located at Sector 4, Uttara, passed away on 30 January 2022 at United Hospital, Dhaka.

He has been suffering from diabetes, thoracic mass and cardiovascular complications for a long time.

He was buried in the family graveyard of his native village at Shologhar under Srinagar upazila in Munshiganj district. 

He obtained Matriculation from Barisal Zilla School and BSc degree from BM College, Barisal and joined the government service. 

Later, after obtaining LLB degree from Dhaka University in 1974, he started his career as an Advocate. He successfully worked in the Supreme Court as a Lawyer from 1978 to 2020. 

He has played a significant role in ensuring civic facilities of playgrounds, schools, parks and mosques of Sector 4, Uttara. 

Gazi Saidul Haque left behind two sons, two daughters, grandchildren and numerous admirers. 

He is the father-in-law of heroic freedom fighter Mahbub Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram (retired SP). 

To pray for the departed soul, a doa mahfil will be organised on Friday (4 February, 2022) after Asr prayer at Jami Mosque, Sector 4, Uttara.

Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

5h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

6h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

10m | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

15m | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

1h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city