Supreme Court lawyer Gazi Saidul Haque passes away

Advocate Gazi Saidul Haque, 92, founder president and adviser of Senior Citizens Welfare Organisation located at Sector 4, Uttara, passed away on 30 January 2022 at United Hospital, Dhaka.

He has been suffering from diabetes, thoracic mass and cardiovascular complications for a long time.

He was buried in the family graveyard of his native village at Shologhar under Srinagar upazila in Munshiganj district.

He obtained Matriculation from Barisal Zilla School and BSc degree from BM College, Barisal and joined the government service.

Later, after obtaining LLB degree from Dhaka University in 1974, he started his career as an Advocate. He successfully worked in the Supreme Court as a Lawyer from 1978 to 2020.

He has played a significant role in ensuring civic facilities of playgrounds, schools, parks and mosques of Sector 4, Uttara.

Gazi Saidul Haque left behind two sons, two daughters, grandchildren and numerous admirers.

He is the father-in-law of heroic freedom fighter Mahbub Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram (retired SP).

To pray for the departed soul, a doa mahfil will be organised on Friday (4 February, 2022) after Asr prayer at Jami Mosque, Sector 4, Uttara.