Supreme Court to hear Thursday review pleas seeking caretaker govt restoration 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 08:35 pm

Related News

Supreme Court to hear Thursday review pleas seeking caretaker govt restoration 

Justice Md Rezaul Haque of the Appellate Division today (20 October) set the date in response to two separate petitions filed before the court in this regard

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS
The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS

The Supreme Court will hear review petitions, seeking the restoration of the non-party caretaker government system on Thursday (24 October).

Justice Md Rezaul Haque of the Appellate Division today (20 October) set the date in response to two separate petitions filed before the court in this regard.

Senior lawyers Zainul Abedin, Sharif Bhuiyan and Mohammad Shishir Monir moved for the petition in the court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 16 October, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir filed a petition seeking review of a 2010 Supreme Court verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

The Appellate Division granted Fakhrul permission to file the review petition, although Fakhrul was not a party to the original writ or appeal that led to the system's abolition.

Previously, on 25 August, five eminent citizens filed a review petition regarding the matter. They are Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) president M Hafizuddin Khan, Sujan secretary Badiul Alam Majumder, local government expert Tofail Ahmed, and citizens Md Jobirul Hoque and Zahrah Rahman.

This action follows the student-led uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government on 5 August, forcing her to flee to India. Subsequently, an interim government was formed under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on 8 August.

In 1996, the Jatiya Sangsad passed the 13th amendment of the constitution that introduced the non-party caretaker government system.

However, on 10 May 2011, the Appellate Division, in a landmark judgement, had declared the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which introduced the caretaker government system, unconstitutional.

However, the court allowed for two more general elections—of the 10th and 11th parliaments—to be held under the caretaker government framework, barring the involvement of a retired chief justice.

The verdict cancelling the 13th Amendment came following a 1999 writ by Supreme Court Lawyer M Salimullah challenging its legality.

Following the verdict, the Jatiya Sangsad on 30 June 2011 passed the 15th constitutional amendment bill that scrapped the nonparty caretaker government system and brought some significant changes in the charter. And then, a gazette notification was issued on 3 July that year in this regard.

Top News / Court

Supreme Court / Caretaker Government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

16m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

26m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos