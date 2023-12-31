Supporting working mothers: In 'Let's Talk' PM highlights govt initiatives to introduce daycare facilities across country

In response to concerns over women leaving the workplace post-childbirth, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted the government's initiatives to introduce daycare facilities across Bangladesh — aimed at supporting working mothers and ensuring their continued participation in the workforce.

During an interactive dialogue with youths, the PM outlined her vision for extensive daycare infrastructure all over the country.

Center for Research and Information (CRI), a prominent non-profit research organization, organized the 52nd episode of its "Let's Talk" series, marking an unprecedented open discussion between the nation's youth and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"After assuming office in 1996, I set up a daycare center at the Secretariat, personally funding toys and essentials," the Prime Minister said in response to the concern raised by one of the participants at the event.

Emphasizing inclusivity, she highlighted the integration of daycare provisions into newly approved projects, particularly within high-standard garment factories. "We are committed to establishing daycare centers in all institutions, starting from the airport," she affirmed.

Prime Minister Hasina stressed the importance of widespread daycare availability, irrespective of government or private entities.

She highlighted the extension of maternity leave from three to six months and the introduction of a special allowance for working mothers, specifically those who breastfeed, aimed at ensuring optimal child nutrition.

"Under the social security scheme, we have diligently implemented measures to support working mothers," she added.

The special episode of "Let's Talk" witnessed a diverse assembly of over 300 young individuals from rural and urban backgrounds.

This vibrant group included super achievers, sports stars, and international award winners, all united by a common purpose: direct engagement with the nation's leader on pressing issues and future aspirations.