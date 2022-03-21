Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakkhya, 6 bodies found so far

Rescuers have salvaged the launch ML Afsar Uddin which was rammed by a freight vessel on River Shitalakkhya on Sunday.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's (BIWTA) rescue ship Pratyay managed to bring the launch out of the water at around 5:35am on Monday.

Officials concluded their rescue efforts as no new bodies were found from the launch after it was pulled out.

Following the tragic accident, dead bodies of total six people have so far been recovered from the river while several others still remain missing.

City Group-owned MV Rupshi-9 rammed Munshiganj-bound launch ML Afsar Uddin from behind with great force and eventually plunged it into River Shitalakkhya.

The incident occurred near Narayanganj's Sonakanda area on Sunday noon.

The shipping ministry, the Shipping Department and the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj have formed separate committees to investigate the incident.



