Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakkhya, 6 bodies found so far

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:43 pm

Related News

Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakkhya, 6 bodies found so far

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:43 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rescuers have salvaged the launch ML Afsar Uddin which was rammed by a freight vessel on River Shitalakkhya on Sunday.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's (BIWTA) rescue ship Pratyay managed to bring the launch out of the water at around 5:35am on Monday.

Officials concluded their rescue efforts as no new bodies were found from the launch after it was pulled out. 

Six killed, 25 missing in Narayanganj launch capsize 

Following the tragic accident, dead bodies of total six people have so far been recovered from the river while several others still remain missing.  

City Group-owned MV Rupshi-9 rammed Munshiganj-bound launch ML Afsar Uddin from behind with great force and eventually plunged it into River Shitalakkhya.

The incident occurred near Narayanganj's Sonakanda area on Sunday noon. 

The shipping ministry, the Shipping Department and the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj have formed separate committees to investigate the incident.

 
 

Top News

Bangladesh / launch capsize / Shitalakkha River / Narayanganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

51m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

2h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

2h | Panorama
Brac at 50

Brac at 50: As the country graduates, Brac sees towns, cities as its next frontier

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

15h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

17h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

17h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh