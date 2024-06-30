Sundarbans’ honey being registered as GI product of Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
30 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 08:20 pm

Related News

Sundarbans’ honey being registered as GI product of Bangladesh

If no objections are received within two months from the date of publication of the journal, the product will be registered as a GI product of Bangladesh

BSS
30 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
Representational image. Photo: BSS
Representational image. Photo: BSS

Sundarbans' honey is being registered as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Bangladesh, a statement of Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) under the Ministry of Industries said today (30 June).

A journal incorporating the information obtained following reviewing the application of Bagerhat district administration to this end was sent to government BG press.  

"If no objections are received within two months from the date of publication of the journal, the product will be registered as a GI product of Bangladesh," it added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 7 June 2017, an application was submitted by the deputy commissioner of Bagerhat for the registration of Sundarbans' honey as a GI product.  

The DPDT requested additional information from the applicant while examining the application. The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) prepared a test report on the nutritional quality of the honey and submitted it to DPDT. 
 

Top News

Sundarbans / Honey / GI product / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

8h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

1h | Videos
Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

2h | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

3h | Videos
Eco-friendly wooden house from Bagerhat making strides in Europe

Eco-friendly wooden house from Bagerhat making strides in Europe

20m | Videos