Sundarbans’ honey being registered as GI product of Bangladesh

Sundarbans' honey is being registered as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Bangladesh, a statement of Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) under the Ministry of Industries said today (30 June).

A journal incorporating the information obtained following reviewing the application of Bagerhat district administration to this end was sent to government BG press.

"If no objections are received within two months from the date of publication of the journal, the product will be registered as a GI product of Bangladesh," it added.

Earlier on 7 June 2017, an application was submitted by the deputy commissioner of Bagerhat for the registration of Sundarbans' honey as a GI product.

The DPDT requested additional information from the applicant while examining the application. The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) prepared a test report on the nutritional quality of the honey and submitted it to DPDT.

