Sundarbans fishermen allege forest guards beat them, valndasied boats and took away grabs worth Tk20 lakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

Sundarbans fishermen allege forest guards beat them, valndasied boats and took away grabs worth Tk20 lakh

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 07:24 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Fishermen in Sundarbans have accused forest guards of attacking them and vandalising their boats. At the same time, the guards allegedly made off crabs worth Tk20 lakh.

"While 6 fishermen were arrested, 2 are missing since the incident," the returning fishermen said at a press conference at Mongla Press Club on Wednesday (22 November).

In a written statement, fishermen Tariqul, Omar Ghazi, Alamangir and Rajib Sheikh said that after collecting the pass-permit from the forest department, on 12 November, 40 fishermen went to Dubla area of Sundarbans with 12 boats to catch crabs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 21 November, they were returning to the locality with 40 crabs in 4 boats. At that time, when they reached the Nandbala area of Pasur river, 10-12 forest guards led by Chandpai station officer Anisur Rahman arrested the fishermen's boat along with outsiders.

Even though the fishermen showed their valid permits, the forest guards demanded money and verbally abused them.

At one point, the fishermen said they were beaten up and their boats were vandalised, 6 fishermen - Yunus Ali, 55, Azizul, 22, Razzak, 30, Zahidul, 23, Mizan, 30 and Tofazzol, 35 were arrested and boat and the crabs on the boats were taken away.

Besides, two other fishermen named Rumi Sheikh, 18 and Alamangir, 26 went missing during the attack, they added.

Returning fishermen said that while collecting crabs in the Sundarbans, they were rescued by boats and trawlers from the locality when they were caught in a storm. They said those trawlers were also vandalised by the forest guards.

The fishermen said that the market value the exportable crabs, that were taken from them, is about Tk20 lakh.

Fishermen present at the press conference complained that the issue of torture and harassment by forest guards to extort bribes and extra money from them is now a daily occurrence.

Acknowledging that the fishermen have pass-permits for collecting crabs in Sundarbans, Chandapai station officer Anisur Rahman said that although crabs are legal, 6 fishermen, 4 boats and 1 trawler have been detained for being involved in illegal transportation.

However, he denied beating the fishermen.

The police official also said he was not aware of the fact that two fishermen were missing.
 
Chandpai Range Assistant Conservator of Forests Rana Deb said, "In addition to fishermen not submitting their passports to Dubala, engine-driven boat trawlers, boats and crabs have been seized illegally for transporting crabs. Action will be taken by talking to the departmental officials in this regard."

Mohammad Kazi Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer of Sundarban East Division, was not reachable for a comment over the incident. 

Top News

Sundarbans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

4h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

5h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

58m | Tech Talk
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

1h | TBS Economy
Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

3h | TBS World
Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

3h | TBS SPORTS