Sumon, Faruque new ERAB president, general secretary

Shariful Alam Sumon, special correspondent of Deshrupantor, and Faruque Hossain, chief reporter of the Daily Inqilab, have been elected as the president and the general secretary of the Education Reporters Association, Bangladesh (ERAB).

ERAB Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the election of executive committee for 2023-24 was held on Thursday at a hotel in Cox's bazar amid festivity, reads a press release.

The other executive committee members are Shelina Sheuly of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (vice-president), Solamain Salman of New Age (treasurer), Piash Sarker of Daily Manabzamin (joint secretary), and Asif Hasan Kajol of Daily Janakantho (organising secretary) and Abdullah Al Jubair (office and publication secretary).

Mir Mohammed Jasim and Erfan Hossain Sayem were elected as executive members.

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) general secretary and ERAB senior member Masudul Haque conducted the election as chief election commissioner while Saif Sujon and ABS Yeamin were the election commissioners in the polls.

ERAB, an organisation of journalists covering reports of education sector is a government registered organisation.