'May all buildings be flawless, all mothers can live with children'

May all buildings be flawless and all mothers have the opportunity to live with their children, a father who lost his son to the blaze in Gulistan has prayed.

"My son came home on a four-month leave from his workstation in Qatar on 25 February. We were ready to arrange his marriage soon, for which we already selected the bride. How we tolerate our loss of the child," Mohammad Momin, father of Mohammad Suman, lamented while talking to The Business Standard at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Suman, 21, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital Tuesday evening and was buried in Azimpur Graveyard in the capital.

"My son went to buy Iftari for his mother. On the way back, he fell victim," the father said.

The Dhaka district administration called Momin, along with others, on Wednesday to provide them with financial support at their critical time. The administration provided Tk50,000 to each family who lost their dear ones in the incident, while the families of the seriously injured were given Tk25,000 each and minor injured Tk10,000-Tk15,000 each.

Taking part in the programme, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said that a control room has been opened in front of the emergency unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further support towards the fire victim.

"I will not get my son back, what will I do with this money?" the father said. "My son used to care for me a lot. I will not get that return," he cried.

Mohammad Momin and his family are from Comilla. They have been living in a rented house in the Suritola area of Old Dhaka's Bangshal, according to police.

A total of 19 people died in the explosion of the 5-storey building, rescue agencies said on Wednesday.