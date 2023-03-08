'May all buildings be flawless, all mothers can live with children'

Bangladesh

Jahir Rayhan
08 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 10:34 pm

Related News

'May all buildings be flawless, all mothers can live with children'

Jahir Rayhan
08 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 10:34 pm
Father of Sumon
Father of Sumon

May all buildings be flawless and all mothers have the opportunity to live with their children, a father who lost his son to the blaze in Gulistan has prayed.

"My son came home on a four-month leave from his workstation in Qatar on 25 February. We were ready to arrange his marriage soon, for which we already selected the bride. How we tolerate our loss of the child," Mohammad Momin, father of Mohammad Suman, lamented while talking to The Business Standard at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Suman, 21, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital Tuesday evening and was buried in Azimpur Graveyard in the capital.

"My son went to buy Iftari for his mother. On the way back, he fell victim," the father said.

The Dhaka district administration called Momin, along with others, on Wednesday to provide them with financial support at their critical time. The administration provided Tk50,000 to each family who lost their dear ones in the incident, while the families of the seriously injured were given Tk25,000 each and minor injured Tk10,000-Tk15,000 each.

Taking part in the programme, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said that a control room has been opened in front of the emergency unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further support towards the fire victim.

"I will not get my son back, what will I do with this money?" the father said. "My son used to care for me a lot. I will not get that return," he cried.

Mohammad Momin and his family are from Comilla. They have been living in a rented house in the Suritola area of Old Dhaka's Bangshal, according to police.

A total of 19 people died in the explosion of the 5-storey building,  rescue agencies said on Wednesday.

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

13h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

3h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

5h | TBS Stories
Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

2h | TBS World
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year