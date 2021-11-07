Summit Communications Ltd wins President’s Award as Hi-tech Industry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 07:22 pm

President Abdul Hamid graced the occasion with his presence virtually as the chief guest.

Arif Al Islam and Fadiah Khan receive President’s Award
Arif Al Islam and Fadiah Khan receive President’s Award

Summit Communications Limited has won the 'President's Award for Industrial Development 2019' under the Hi-Tech Industry category.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday, 4 November, at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, said a press release.

President Abdul Hamid graced the occasion with his presence virtually as the chief guest.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, and State Minister of Industries, Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, handed over the award to the Managing Director and CEO of Summit Communications Limited Arif Al Islam, and Director Fadiah Khan at the function.

Summit Communications Limited is a telecommunications infrastructure service provider to mobile phone operators, ISPs and ICT sector through its 47,000 km optical fiber network, internet gateway, and tower sharing services.

