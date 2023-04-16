Summertime sadness as heat stress builds around Bangladesh

It looks like a scene out of a drought-struck land. But it is instead Rajshahi, its land a tapestry of scorched, parched land.

Villagers there have already begun spotting cracks across Boro paddy crop fields amid a lack of water.

This is also causing crops to rot as irrigation over the land has not been possible, said Mazharul Islam, a farmer from Godagari upazila of Rajshahi.

According to the Rajshahi Meteorological Office, a temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajshahi on Sunday (16 April).

Alongside this, there has been a shortfall of 50-60 MW, which is usually at 30 MW per day in the Rajshahi division, according to Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited.

The village areas have electricity for only 8-10 hours out of 24 hours, while there is load shedding the rest of the day.

Elsewhere in Bogura, farmers are desperately waiting for rain due to lack of electricity rendering them unable to irrigate their lands.

"If there is no electricity, we can't run the motors. Load shedding is creating a crisis in irrigation. There is no rain this time of year either. We are simply helpless," farmers said.

Abu Saeed, a farmer who cultivates paddy in Pargerbari area of Dhunat, said he uses pumps for irrigation. He uses whatever few hours electricity is available to work for his croplands.

Iqbal Hossain, assistant engineer of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Bogura office, said, "As it is irrigation season for Boro paddy now, there is more demand for electricity and water during the day. Only 80% of the power demand is being supplied in Bogura. Apart from this, load shedding is forced at other times."

In the hustle and bustle of the cities, where some pockets of respite can be found in homes, offices and shopping malls with air conditioners, the weather's wrath is more than palpable.

Escape from the heat stress isn't coming anytime soon.

Cities which suffocate

Rubel Islam, a resident of Rajshahi's Budhpara area, seemed to rethink whether he even wanted to wipe the sweat off his forehead. The effort this simple task would require was too much for a record hot day.

"The power went off five to seven times during the night. While there is such heat and humidity to deal with throughout the day, we can't even rest at night. We are losing sleep and as a result, many are falling sick," he said.

Back in the capital Dhaka, the situation was no different.

Taufiq Mizan, who was travelling from the capital's Mohammadpur to Motijheel, took 1.5 hours to complete the around nine kilometre journey.

Taufiq, who was on a bike – considered the fastest mode of transport – took a minute to relish the air, whatever there was of it, beating down on his head after he took off his helmet.

"I could not cope with wearing a helmet while riding my bike because of the heat. It made me feel extremely nauseous and dehydrated as I was fasting," he told TBS.

Health experts have warned that people who are fasting are at higher risk of dehydration and heat stroke.

Coupled with Dhaka's nightmarish traffic, the situation has only been compounded.

Heat stress isn't new, however.

At least 27 people died in a single day in five districts of Rangpur division due to causes related to hot weather as the Rangpur Met Office for the second consecutive day logged the highest daily maximum temperature in more than a decade in July last year.

Heat waves increase the mortality rate by 20% in Bangladesh, according to research by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Records tumble as heat stress grows

Dhaka recorded its highest temperature in decades soaring to 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was 40.4 degrees Celsius, highest in 58 years, just yesterday.

Amid the severe heat wave sweeping over the country, the weather is likely to continue with very little change in the next 72 hours, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

But the capital, as illustrated earlier, is one of many unwitting victims.

Amirul Azad, senior meteorological officer at Khulna office, said the 41.3 degree celsius recording in Khulna was the highest in the last 23 years, when data collection started.

He further said April is usually hot in Bangladesh with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius recorded earlier in 2014.

Abul Hasan from Sheikhpara of Khulna said, "I see in the news that a record amount of electricity is being produced in the country. So why so much loadshedding in this intense heat?"

He said, "At least 8 to 10 power outages are being reported in Khulna in a day. Now it is the month of Ramadan, intense heat outside, as well as load shedding, the suffering of people is increasing to an extreme extent."

Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed has called upon everyone to be aware to protect themselves from health risks from intense heat.

He said, "People's lives are getting disrupted due to extreme heat."

After making a record of crossing 15,300 MW of benchmark, the country's overall power generation again declined to below 15,000 MW on Saturday.