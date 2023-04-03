Sultana's death due to brain haemorrhage from high blood pressure: Autopsy report

Sultana Jasmine died of shock due to excessive brain haemorrhage which is a natural phenomenon, said Head of Forensic Medicine at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Dr Kofil Uddin.

"High blood pressure caused the blood vessels in her brain to burst," stated the autopsy report submitted by the three-member RMCH team comprising Assistant Professor Dr Kofil Uddin, Forensic Medicine Department's lecturer Zaman Nishat Raihan and medical officer Dr Tajneen Jahan.

The medical board handed over the report to police on Monday (3 April).

Rafiqul Alam, a spokesperson of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), however, said, "I am aware of it. But I can't reveal what's in the report."

Explaining the autopsy report, Kofil Uddin told TBS that the brain haemorrhage occurred as two of Sultana's blood vessels ruptured and she died of shock due to the excessive bleeding.

Regarding her injury marks, Kofil Uddin said, "A small injury mark was found on the left side of her forehead, the size of which is 2.5 centimetres. Of the three layers of her forehead, the uppermost layer got scraped which did not cause her death.

"Another injury mark was found on the inner side of the right elbow of 2 cm. This type of injury occurs when multiple injections are attempted when the vein cannot be found during medical care. That is why we have said in the autopsy report that she cannot have died due to these injuries," said the doctor.

Sultana Jasmin, an office assistant at a union land office in Naogaon, died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 24 March two days after she was picked up by the elite force on her way to the office.

She was taken to Naogaon Sadar Hospital and later was shifted to RMCH where she passed away on 24 March.

A day before Sultana's death, the local government director at the office of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Enamul Haque filed a case against her under the Digital Security Act.