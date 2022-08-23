Sukorma Foundation sets-up sanitary napkin vending machine at Lalmatia Mohila College

Sukorma Foundation has set up a sanitary napkin vending machine for the first time in Lalmatia Mohila College in order to facilitate the availability of sanitary napkins to school and college girls.

School, college girls will get sanitary napkins from the machines by punching a small card.

Dola Sanitary Napkins produced by Sukorma Foundation are washable, affordable and eco-friendly.

Only Tk17 is required for a girl's menstruation per month if she uses Dola Sanitary Napkins, whereas the usual cost is about Tk100-150.

Bloodman, JCI Independent and Sukorma Foundation are working together to establish sanitary napkin vending machines and distribute sanitary napkins at affordable prices.

Sheikh Suhana, co-founder of Sukorma Foundation, promises to deliver these sanitary napkins to every girls' school in rural and urban Bangladesh with the necessary funding support.