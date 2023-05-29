Sujit Kumar takes charge as new Dhaka Wasa chairman

Prof Engineer Sujit Kumar Bala, former professor at the Institute of Water and Flood Management (IWFM) Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), took charge as the new chairman of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) board.

Sujit Kumar Bala is now enjoying his Post Retirement Leave (PRL) after working as a BUET teacher from 1997-2023, reads a press release.

While working at the BUET, he participated in various international seminars and training and worked on different international research projects funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency, the European Union, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Department for International Development, and USAID.

Prior to joining BUET, he worked as a consultant or team leader in the local and foreign projects undertaken by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), and Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) with a good reputation for 10 years.

Of the projects, Jamuna Multipurpose Bridge Construction, Flood Action Plan, Hydro Morphological Study, and Large Bridge Culvert are the mentionable ones.

Earlier on 22 May, the government appointed him as the new chairman of Dhaka Wasa amid a dispute between outgoing Chairman Gholam Mostofa and Managing Director Taqsem A Khan.