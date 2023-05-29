Sujit Kumar takes charge as new Dhaka Wasa chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Sujit Kumar takes charge as new Dhaka Wasa chairman

Earlier on 22 May, the government appointed him as the new chairman amid a dispute between the outgoing Chairman and its Managing Director.

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Sujit Kumar takes charge as new Dhaka Wasa chairman

Prof Engineer Sujit Kumar Bala, former professor at the Institute of Water and Flood Management (IWFM) Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), took charge as the new chairman of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) board.

Sujit Kumar Bala is now enjoying his Post Retirement Leave (PRL) after working as a BUET teacher from 1997-2023, reads a press release.

While working at the BUET, he participated in various international seminars and training and worked on different international research projects funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency, the European Union, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Department for International Development, and USAID.

Prior to joining BUET, he worked as a consultant or team leader in the local and foreign projects undertaken by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), and Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) with a good reputation for 10 years.

Of the projects, Jamuna Multipurpose Bridge Construction, Flood Action Plan, Hydro Morphological Study, and Large Bridge Culvert are the mentionable ones.

Earlier on 22 May, the government appointed him as the new chairman of Dhaka Wasa amid a dispute between outgoing Chairman Gholam Mostofa and Managing Director Taqsem A Khan.

Top News

WASA / Dhaka Wasa / chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

12h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

13h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

5h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

7h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

8h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration