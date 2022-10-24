‘Sugar not being sold at rate fixed by govt’

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:51 pm

'Sugar not being sold at rate fixed by govt'

File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) has conducted various drives to observe sugar sales in various markets of the country and found that sugar is being sold at a price higher than what the government had determined.

The consumers' rights watchdog also observed that there is a lack of supply of packaged sugar in the market. Retailers are even taking out the sugar from packets to sell as loose.

These findings were disclosed in a press release published by the directorate on Monday (24 October) following a meeting of the DNCRP on 22 October.

TCB to start sugar sales at Tk55 today

When the wholesalers were asked why they were charging retailers more than the government determined rate they said that they have to buy sugar at a price higher than the government fixed rate from Mill gate, Khatunganj and Moulvibazar.

After observing the market, the DNCRP has determined a few reasons behind the unstable situation of the sugar market which include – lack of production in the mills, not providing vouchers at the mills, complicacy in opening LC (letter of credit), amount of time needed to load sugar on trucks at the mill gate, dollar price hike, and more.

The watchdog gave a few recommendations including to ensure production at the mills, to increase monitoring so that no one can stock up sugar, to continue conducting mobile courts, the make LC opening easier, and expediting the process of loading sugar to trucks.

