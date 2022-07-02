Sudhakar Dalela likely to be next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
02 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

Sudhakar Dalela likely to be next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

UNB
02 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 04:58 pm
Sudhakar Dalela. Photo: Collected
Sudhakar Dalela. Photo: Collected

Sudhakar Dalela, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993, is likely to be the next high commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

Though there is no official announcement yet, the Hindustan Times on Saturday reported that Dalela will replace current Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami.

Doraiswami, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992, is expected to take over as Indian envoy to the United Kingdom, said the Indian media outlet.

Doraiswami assumed charge as the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh on October 5, 2020.

Dalela, currently Deputy Chief of Mission at Indian Embassy in Washington DC, has served in critical roles in New Delhi, including Director in the Prime Minister's Office, focusing on India's engagement with its South Asian neighbours, China, and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Gulf, Middle East, Africa, and as Joint Secretary (North), overseeing India's relations with Bhutan and Nepal.

This is his third assignment in the United States; he previously served as Minister (Political Affairs) at the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C., and most recently as India's Consul General in Chicago.

He brings a wealth of experience in trade and economic policy to his role, having served twice at the Permanent Mission of India to the WTO, including as India's Deputy Permanent Representative.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Dalela earned a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering. He is married to Namrata, who is a textile conservator, and they have a daughter and son.

Top News

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh / Indian Ambassador Vikram Kumar Doraiswami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

8h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Plight of poor cancer patients

Plight of poor cancer patients

1h | Videos
Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1d | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

1d | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation