Sudhakar Dalela likely to be next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Sudhakar Dalela, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993, is likely to be the next high commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

Though there is no official announcement yet, the Hindustan Times on Saturday reported that Dalela will replace current Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami.

Doraiswami, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992, is expected to take over as Indian envoy to the United Kingdom, said the Indian media outlet.

Doraiswami assumed charge as the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh on October 5, 2020.

Dalela, currently Deputy Chief of Mission at Indian Embassy in Washington DC, has served in critical roles in New Delhi, including Director in the Prime Minister's Office, focusing on India's engagement with its South Asian neighbours, China, and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Gulf, Middle East, Africa, and as Joint Secretary (North), overseeing India's relations with Bhutan and Nepal.

This is his third assignment in the United States; he previously served as Minister (Political Affairs) at the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C., and most recently as India's Consul General in Chicago.

He brings a wealth of experience in trade and economic policy to his role, having served twice at the Permanent Mission of India to the WTO, including as India's Deputy Permanent Representative.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Dalela earned a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering. He is married to Namrata, who is a textile conservator, and they have a daughter and son.