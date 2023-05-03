Sudan evacuees to return home within 72 hours of landing in KSA: Riyadh Embassy

UNB
03 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 04:12 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary has held a meeting with Mazen bin Hamad Al Hamali, the head of the Makkah branch of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, over the evacuation process of Bangladeshis wanting to leave Sudan.

Ambassador Patwary gave a preliminary assurance to the Saudi authorities that every effort would be made to send the Bangladeshis returning from Sudan back home within 72 hours that they will be given by Saudi Arabia.

To facilitate overall management, it has been decided to take arrangements for the Bangladeshis to stay in the Bangladesh International School's English section in Jeddah under the supervision of the Bangladesh consulate in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the Saudi authorities assured that the flight from Madinah would issue landing permits at the earliest for landing in Jeddah and assured all-out support from the Saudi side in any other emergency related to the repatriation.

Consul General of Bangladesh in Jeddah Md Nazmul Hoque and Deputy Head of Mission of Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh Md Abul Hasan Mridha accompanied the ambassador.

Majen was accompanied in the meeting by the Chief of Protocol and Consul Consul of the Makkah Region.

During the meeting, Mazen assured all possible cooperation from the Saudi side for the return of Bangladeshis from Sudan.

After the meeting, Ambassador Javed visited the Bangladesh International School English Section in Jeddah and gave guidance to the school authorities and Jeddah Mission to ensure necessary facilities for the Bangladeshis returning from Sudan.

Besides, the ambassador discussed with officials of Bangladesh Biman, including the regional manager for Jeddah, about providing adequate seats in the aircraft for timely repatriation of Bangladeshis returning from Sudan, and fixed the schedule of flights.

