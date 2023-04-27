Sudan conflict: 187 more people including Bangladeshis evacuated

Bangladesh

UNB
27 April, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 07:40 pm

British nationals who got evacuated, board an RAF aircraft before being shifted to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus, at Wadi Seidna airport, Sudan April 26, 2023. Phot Arron Hoare/UK MOD/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
British nationals who got evacuated, board an RAF aircraft before being shifted to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus, at Wadi Seidna airport, Sudan April 26, 2023. Phot Arron Hoare/UK MOD/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

In continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 187 evacuees including Bangladeshis arrived in Jeddah Thursday morning from the Republic of Sudan.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a message in this regard on Thursday.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the evacuees include 119 Saudi citizens and 2425 people from brotherly and friendly countries belonging to 74 nationalities.

The newly evacuated people are the citizens of Netherlands, Russia, Lebanon, Norway, United States of America, Turkey, Serbia, Poland, Germany, Uzbekistan, United Kingdom, Georgia, Sweden, Ireland, Kenya, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Philippines, Ethiopia, Armenia, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Paraguay and Pakistan.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a notification advising Bangladeshi nationals not to travel to Sudan due to uncertainties caused by the current situation there.

According to the notification, it is not safe for Bangladeshi nationals to travel to Sudan now as the conflict continues in Khartoum and various parts of the country, including Khartoum airport.

Sudan / Sudan evacuation

