Successful negotiation, not ransom, secured freedon for MV Abdullah sailors: State minister

The 23 sailors of the MV Abdullah ship were released today as a result of a month-long concerted effort by the government and the international community, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, refusing any claims of ransom payment.

"The global maritime community extended full support to resolve the issue, with close coordination among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Directorate of Shipping, and the International Maritime wing," the state minister said while talking to media at his official residence in Dhaka's at Minto Road today (14 April).

At the time, Director General of the Department of Shipping Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam was present, among others.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we successfully secured the release of the sailors, the state minister said, adding that the prime minister expressed her gratitude upon receiving news of the release of 23 sailors.

Regarding ransom, the state minister clarified, "Since the outset, rumours about ransom have circulated, but we have no information on this matter. Our ministry had no involvement in such negotiations.

"The images that are being circulated are not authentic. We don't know the source or the individuals responsible for disseminating them."

The state minister said, "It's truly unprecedented to resolve such a case (rescue people from the captivity of pirates) in such a short timeframe. We're thrilled that it occurred on the first day of the Bangla New Year. The joy extends beyond just the families; the entire nation celebrating the liberation of our sailors."

"There was no issue of ransom here. Our continuous negotiation and concerted pressure from all sides were the measures that worked," he clarified, further emphasing the month-long negotiation process.

"The time Bangladesh government and the European Naval Force took was to take control of the international waters from the grasp of the pirates. The whole time the pirates as well as Somalia police, who also want to ensure safety on this naval trade route, were under severe pressure. They are working with the American navy to ensure that," he explained.

He further added that ensuring the security of this maritime trade route in the future is imperative, and the Somali authorities are cognizant of this necessity. They have realised that the pirates' actions are tarnishing their global reputation. They remained highly vigilant during the whole negotiation period while the pirates also tried to regain control of the situation.

The state minister for shipping thanked the foreign ministry, shipping department, International Maritime Wing, European naval force, and Somalia police for their combined efforts in achieving the goal.