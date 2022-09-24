Success of some developed countries in digital technology less than Bangladesh: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:24 pm

Related News

Success of some developed countries in digital technology less than Bangladesh: Minister

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:24 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Many developed countries could not show success in developing digital technology equivalent to Bangladesh over the last 18 years of Sheikh Hasina's tenure, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said.     

"Bangladesh has achieved phenomenal progress in the last 18 years tenure of Sheikh Hasina's government. Even some of the developed nations could not accomplish this success in flourishing digital technology like that of Bangladesh during the same period," Mustafa Jabbar told a programme on Saturday.    

He made the comment while speaking at a policy dialogue titled 'Safe Use of Technology in Establishing Peace and Flourishing of Democracy' at a city hotel organised by Bangladesh Enterprise Institute.  

The minister also said that they have taken initiatives to bring the country under high-speed internet coverage as a tool of 5th industrial revolution. He stressed on eliminating discrimination between rural and urban areas and male and female to tackle the future challenge of digital technology. 

Terming the upcoming days as the days of robotics, artificial intelligence and Internet of things (IOT), Mostafa Jabbar said that people of all ages should be provided digital skills. He also said that children will not be able to keep pace with the global trend if they remain backdated regarding the digital age. 

Many people are being cheated while using digital devices because of their ignorance of its use, he said, adding: Parents can save their children from harmful impacts of using digital device through parental guidance.  

Top News

Mustafa Jabber / ICT Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

12h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

10h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

7h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

34m | Videos
Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

1h | Videos
Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

3h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh