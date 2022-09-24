Success of some developed countries in digital technology less than Bangladesh: Minister

Many developed countries could not show success in developing digital technology equivalent to Bangladesh over the last 18 years of Sheikh Hasina's tenure, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said.

"Bangladesh has achieved phenomenal progress in the last 18 years tenure of Sheikh Hasina's government. Even some of the developed nations could not accomplish this success in flourishing digital technology like that of Bangladesh during the same period," Mustafa Jabbar told a programme on Saturday.

He made the comment while speaking at a policy dialogue titled 'Safe Use of Technology in Establishing Peace and Flourishing of Democracy' at a city hotel organised by Bangladesh Enterprise Institute.

The minister also said that they have taken initiatives to bring the country under high-speed internet coverage as a tool of 5th industrial revolution. He stressed on eliminating discrimination between rural and urban areas and male and female to tackle the future challenge of digital technology.

Terming the upcoming days as the days of robotics, artificial intelligence and Internet of things (IOT), Mostafa Jabbar said that people of all ages should be provided digital skills. He also said that children will not be able to keep pace with the global trend if they remain backdated regarding the digital age.

Many people are being cheated while using digital devices because of their ignorance of its use, he said, adding: Parents can save their children from harmful impacts of using digital device through parental guidance.