Submit Sagar-Runi case report or admit failure: DRU to RAB  

Journalist leaders on Saturday criticised the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for failing to complete the investigation into the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in 11 years.

On 4 January this year, a Dhaka court extended till 5 March the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over their murder. It was the 95th extension of the deadline for the probe report submission.

Mursalin Nomani, president of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), urged the RAB to submit their probe report by that time or inform the court that they have failed to solve the case.

"We have spoken with all relevant authorities for years and staged all sorts of movements, but there was no progress in investigating the case," said Mursalin Nomani in a protest rally organised by DRU in front of its office in Segunbagicha yesterday.

Rafiqul Islam Azad, a former president of DRU, said if there was justice for Sagar and Runi, many other journalists would not have been murdered.

"We warn the RAB that if they file a probe report by making up any fictitious story and hide the truth, then we, the journalist community, would start a war against the RAB. Why would the RAB fail to submit a probe report 95 times if it really is an elite force?" said Sohel Haider Chowdhury, president of a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), at the rally.

Addressing the RAB, he said, "Who would believe you are failing to investigate the case? Everybody believes that you do not have the will to investigate the case. The state must have been thinking that murdered journalists were only journalists, not human beings."

He also urged the journalist community to get united to ensure justice for their colleagues.

The DUJ said they would organise a token hunger strike and submit a memorandum to the home minister on 15 February, seeking justice for all the murdered journalists, including Sagar and Runi.

Speakers at Saturday's rally said the RAB and other investigation agencies have proved that they can solve major cases if they work with determination and sincerity. Many major cases were solved over the past years, but the investigation in the sensational double murder case has not progressed.

Journalist leaders also criticised the Digital Security Act (DSA), terming it a tool of harassment of media professionals, and called for scrapping that and other repressive acts immediately.

Sagar, news editor of private television channel Maasranga and his wife, Runi, a reporter of ATN Bangla, were stabbed to death in front of their son in their rented apartment in the West Raja Bazar area of Dhaka on 11 February 2012.

There was no progress in the investigation in the 11 years since they were murdered.