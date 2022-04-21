Submission of probe reports in New Market-clash cases on 7 June

A Dhaka Court today fixed June 7 for submitting the probe reports in two cases filed by the police over a clash between Dhaka New Market traders and Dhaka College students.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shuvra Chakrabarty today accepted the statement and fixed the date.

On Wednesday, police filed two cases-- under the Explosives Act and over the attacks on police.

Officer-in Charge (OC) of New Market Thana SM Kaiyum told BSS that the cases have been filed against unidentified 1200 people.

Earlier on Monday night, a clash ensued between Dhaka College Students and traders in the capital's New Market area.

As the situation intensified, a meeting was held between teachers and students of Dhaka College and members of New Market Traders Association at Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), popularly known as Science Laboratory, in the city's New Elephant Road area on Wednesday night.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, officials of the Education Ministry and members of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, the students placed a 10-point demand, asking identification and punishment for those who attacked the students and induced the clash.

As the traders association accepted the demands, it was declared during a press briefing following the discussion that the New Market shops will reopen from Thursday as usual manners.