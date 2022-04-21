Submission of probe reports in New Market-clash cases on 7 June

Bangladesh

BSS
21 April, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:06 pm

Related News

Submission of probe reports in New Market-clash cases on 7 June

BSS
21 April, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:06 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A Dhaka Court today fixed June 7 for submitting the probe reports in two cases filed by the police over a clash between Dhaka New Market traders and Dhaka College students.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shuvra Chakrabarty today accepted the statement and fixed the date.

On Wednesday, police filed two cases-- under the Explosives Act and over the attacks on police.

Officer-in Charge (OC) of New Market Thana SM Kaiyum told BSS that the cases have been filed against unidentified 1200 people.

Earlier on Monday night, a clash ensued between Dhaka College Students and traders in the capital's New Market area.

As the situation intensified, a meeting was held between teachers and students of Dhaka College and members of New Market Traders Association at Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), popularly known as Science Laboratory, in the city's New Elephant Road area on Wednesday night.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, officials of the Education Ministry and members of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, the students placed a 10-point demand, asking identification and punishment for those who attacked the students and induced the clash.

As the traders association accepted the demands, it was declared during a press briefing following the discussion that the New Market shops will reopen from Thursday as usual manners.

 

Top News

New Market clash / students-traders clash / probe report

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

5h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

6h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

7h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

8h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

2h | Videos
Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

2h | Videos
What’s going on in Bollywood?

What’s going on in Bollywood?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home