Sublets now on the rise in rural areas as well: BBS

In 2023, approximately 3.48% of the rural population resided in sublet accommodations, up from 2.52% in 2022.

The overall rate of shared accommodation countrywide rose to 4.1% in 2023, compared to 3.3% the previous year, according to the "Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023" published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today (24 March).

"Economic activities have significantly increased in rural areas as well. Now, villages offer similar opportunities and employment as cities, which has led to an increase in the rate of sublet in rural areas," said Alamgir Hossain, project director of the SVRS in Digital Platform project.

The rate of shared accommodation in urban areas now stands at 6%, up from 5.8% in 2022.

Not only has the number of individuals opting to live in sublets increased, but there has also been a rise in the number of people offering sublet accommodations in the country.

In 2023, around 0.9% of individuals provided sublet accommodations, marking an increase from 0.7% in 2022.