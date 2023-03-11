Subhash Chandra Dhar's 3rd death anniversary on 12 March

The third death anniversary of Subhash Chandra Dhar is slated to be observed on Sunday (12 March).

He expired on this day in 2020, reads a press release.

He was born on 25 October, 1947 in Mohanpur of Cumilla's Debidwar.

Subhash was a government service-holder under Ministry of Primary & Mass Education.

He left behind a daughter and two sons.

He is the father of Prashanta Kumar Dhar, owner of the GANGCHIL Media Communication Agency.

His family members are going to organise annual rituals in Ramakrishna Ashrama at Thakurpara, Cumilla dated on 12 March.

All his relatives and well-wishers are requested to pray for his departed soul.