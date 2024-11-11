Students warn of 'North Bengal Blockade' demanding appointment of adviser from Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:25 pm

Students staged a demonstration on the road in front of the Rangpur Press Club today (11 November). Photo: TBS
Students staged a demonstration on the road in front of the Rangpur Press Club today (11 November). Photo: TBS

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement today (11 November) threatened waging a "North Bengal Blockade" programme if their demand of appointing an adviser to the interim government from the Rangpur division is not met.

Students staged a demonstration on the road in front of the Rangpur Press Club today (11 November). 

Akhtar Hossain, a former social services secretary of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of the student movement, urged the chief adviser to ensure that at least ten people from North Bengal be appointed to the government's Advisory Council.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post today, Sarjis wrote, "13 advisers from only one division!

Whereas there is no adviser from the 16 districts of Rangpur and Rajshahi division of North Bengal! Moreover, allies of murderer Hasina are also among the advisers!"

At the programme today, the students threatened to cut Rangpur division's communication with the rest of the country if they did not receive a positive message about the appointment of advisers from the office of the chief adviser by tomorrow (12 November).

On Wednesday, the students said they would send a memorandum to the chief adviser through the divisional and deputy commissioners and hold a tougher programme.

 

Rangpur / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement / Adviser

