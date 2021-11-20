Students vandalise buses in Dhaka demanding ‘half pass’

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 01:06 pm

Students vandalise buses in Dhaka demanding 'half pass'

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 01:06 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 

Students of Dhaka City College and Dhaka College are vandalising buses near the Science Lab intersection in demand of half bus fare.

They are shattering windows and writing "half pass cholbe" (Half pass will continue) on the buses. The reporter also witnessed onlookers supporting the protest.

According to the students, many students who use this bus route every day are not being charged half fare while being treated badly for asking about it.    

