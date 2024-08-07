Students thwart vandalism attempt at Dhaka's Envoy Tower

Student volunteers have successfully prevented vandalism and arson attempts at Envoy Tower in Dhaka, according to the students and textiles officials.

The incident, which took place this morning, involved a group of unknown miscreants attempting to set fire to the building and vandalise its glass windows.

The tower has previously been targeted several times, with attacks often linked to its use as a political office by former Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy.

Sources said that on the morning of the attack, the miscreants attempted to cause damage at Envoy Tower, located in the Panthapath area of the city.

Raiyan Islam Saad, a student coordinator of the quota reform movement from the Dhanmondi area, said, "We were managing traffic on the streets when we learned of the vandalism and arson attempt. We immediately went to the scene and prevented the outsiders from causing further damage, recognising the building's significance to the national economy."

Abdus Salam Murshedy, who previously aligned with the BNP, changed his political allegiance to the Awami League and became an uncontested lawmaker from Khulna-4 in August 2018.

Murshedy, a former national footballer and former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), served as the managing director of Envoy Textiles since its inception. The company's 4th floor was used by Murshedy in his role with the LEED platinum certified denim textile mill.

However, Murshedy lost his position on 25 August 2022, due to a High Court directive related to misuse of office and violations of customs law and company regulations. The court appointed Tanvir Ahmed as the new managing director.

Despite the court's orders, Murshedy did not vacate the 4th floor or the 3rd and part of the 12th floors of the building.

The company secretary, M Saiful Islam Chowdhury, said that several official letters and legal notices were sent to Murshedy, which went unanswered.

Raiyan Islam Saad added that after confirming that the properties were not owned by Murshedy, they attempted to resolve the issue.

Saiful Hamid, Murshedy's brother-in-law and operational manager of Premier Bank's Panthapath branch, agreed to vacate his office but requested an additional five days for the 3rd floor.

Saad said, "We handed over the documents and important goods to Murshedy's relatives to remove any political influence. Murshedy has no right to make others vulnerable." By evening, the 4th floor was cleared, and both parties agreed to settle any remaining disputes by Thursday morning.

Another student coordinator, Fariha Rodoshi, said that before arriving, they consulted with army officials responsible for the area's safety and security. The officials requested that the evacuation be conducted in the presence of Murshedy's family and that the process be documented. She said that both parties were cooperative, which facilitated the resolution of the issue.

Saiful Hamid acknowledged the long-standing dispute but praised the students for their role in resolving it. He requested additional time to vacate the 3rd floor, citing the presence of crucial garment order documents, and expressed hope that the matter would be settled within the given deadline.

Attempts to contact Salam Murshedy for comment were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off. However, his daughter, Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, said that the matter is currently sub judice.