Students, teachers protest metro rail's plan for commercial plaza in Farmgate park

Structures built by Dhaka Mass Transit Company in Anwara Udyan park at Farmgate for construction of metro rail. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Structures built by Dhaka Mass Transit Company in Anwara Udyan park at Farmgate for construction of metro rail. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Students, teachers and staff of Tejgaon College have formed a human chain protesting the plan of the metro rail authorities to construct a station plaza in "Anwara Udyan", better known as the Farmgate Park, in the capital.

The protesters gathered at the busiest Farmgate intersection aroundnoon yesterday before the opening of the new Farmgate footbridge.

The human chain was also joined by the guardians of the protesting students.

Metro authorities plan to build commercial plaza in Farmgate park

They demanded that following the completion of the metro rail project, the park should be renovated and made suitable for sports and recreational activities for children and suitable for walking for the elderly.

The protestors also demanded that the park should be opened for public use as soon as possible.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, who chaired the inaugural event of Farmgate footbridge, and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who was present as chief guest, expressed solidarity with the demands.

The mayor said, "There are many shopping malls and markets in Farmgate. No need for a new one. The park will be restored and opened for students."  

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company, the government-owned company responsible for operating the metro rail, has been using the Farmgate Park as a project office and yard since 2018. It also wanted to construct a station plaza on the park grounds.

Residents of the area have been opposing the plan of the company since then.

During the Farmgate footbridge launching event, the home minister also showed his positive attitude towards the demands of the locals regarding the opening of the park.

