Police disperse protesters with tear gas in Khulna

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 06:34 pm

Protesters gather at the Gollamari intersection in Khulna on Friday (2 August). Photo: TBS
Police in Khulna today (2 August) dispersed protesters with tear gas as they took the streets as part of the nationwide protest programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement yesterday.

Around 5:30pm, police started firing tear gas shells at the Gollamari intersection, our correspondent reports from the spot.

As of 6.20pm, the firing is still ongoing. Also, there have been reports of chases and counter-chases between protesters and police.

Earlier around 3pm, students began a sit-in protest at Shibbari intersection, voicing their opposition to the police, Rab, and BGB attacks on students during the recent quota reform movement.

Later, the students were dispersed by police.

The police and students facing off at the main gate of Khulna University on Friday (2 August). Photo: TBS
Despite the police intervention, the students regrouped and marched towards Khulna University.

Meanwhile, heavy law enforcement has been deployed in the Khulna University area.

The police and students are still facing off at the main gate of Khulna University.

According to the students, a progressive song and slogan rally, called by former students, will be held at 4pm in front of the main gate of Khulna University.

