Students take charge of traffic control and cleanup duties in Khulna, Sylhet

Students have stepped up to manage traffic control and cleanup operations across Khulna and Sylhet, ensuring smooth transportation and maintaining order as police officers are currently on strike.

In Khulna, around 20 students were seen managing traffic at the Shibbari intersection. Nahid, one of the students, said, "We are controlling traffic using hand signals and batons. No one is violating traffic rules, and both drivers and passengers are cooperating with us."

In addition to managing traffic, the students are raising awareness among motorcyclists. "Since there are no police officers on the streets, most people are riding motorcycles without helmets. We are stopping them and requesting them to wear helmets, and they are complying willingly," Nahid explained.

Similarly, in Sylhet, no traffic police were seen on Wednesday.

Students, along with Ansar members, were managing traffic and engaging in city clean-up activities.

Miraj Ahmed, a student managing traffic in the Bandar Bazar area of Sylhet, said, "There are no traffic police on the streets. We are fulfilling this duty to alleviate public suffering. We will continue this responsibility until the situation returns to normal."

An anonymous student added, "We are currently working on reducing traffic congestion and cleaning the streets. All students and residents are encouraged to form committees in their areas to prevent violence, and they are taking the initiative to do so."

