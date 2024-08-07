Students take charge of traffic control and cleanup duties in Khulna, Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 03:19 pm

Related News

Students take charge of traffic control and cleanup duties in Khulna, Sylhet

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 03:19 pm
Students were seen managing traffic in Khulna. Photo: TBS
Students were seen managing traffic in Khulna. Photo: TBS

Students have stepped up to manage traffic control and cleanup operations across Khulna and Sylhet, ensuring smooth transportation and maintaining order as police officers are currently on strike.

In Khulna, around 20 students were seen managing traffic at the Shibbari intersection. Nahid, one of the students, said, "We are controlling traffic using hand signals and batons. No one is violating traffic rules, and both drivers and passengers are cooperating with us."

In addition to managing traffic, the students are raising awareness among motorcyclists. "Since there are no police officers on the streets, most people are riding motorcycles without helmets. We are stopping them and requesting them to wear helmets, and they are complying willingly," Nahid explained.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Similarly, in Sylhet, no traffic police were seen on Wednesday. 

Students, along with Ansar members, were managing traffic and engaging in city clean-up activities.

Miraj Ahmed, a student managing traffic in the Bandar Bazar area of Sylhet, said, "There are no traffic police on the streets. We are fulfilling this duty to alleviate public suffering. We will continue this responsibility until the situation returns to normal."

An anonymous student added, "We are currently working on reducing traffic congestion and cleaning the streets. All students and residents are encouraged to form committees in their areas to prevent violence, and they are taking the initiative to do so."
 

Student protest / students clean up

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

6h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

16h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

4h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

4h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

5h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

5h | Videos