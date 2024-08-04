Students on the streets of Khulna, long-distance buses halted, public in fear

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 12:47 pm

protesters assembling at Shibbari Mor in Khulna. Photo: TBS
protesters assembling at Shibbari Mor in Khulna. Photo: TBS

Students have gathered at Shibbari Mor in Khulna, responding to a call from the anti-discrimination student movement to observe a non-cooperation movement.

From 10:30am today (4 August) protesters began assembling at Shibbari Mor, and by 11am, around 2,000 students were present. They arrived in small groups to join the protest.

Speaking to the students, it was learned that they plan to march from Shibbari Mor. The march might go towards Khulna University via the Sonadanga bus stand, depending on the situation. 

However, this plan could change due to police interference and circumstances.

Police presence was noticeable around Shibbari Mor. Khulna Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tajul Islam stated, "The police are on the ground to ensure the safety of lives and property."

The protest has led to the halting of long-distance buses, causing public concern and fear.

Long-distance buses halted

A visit to Sonadanga bus stand in Khulna revealed that no long-distance buses have departed from there. Buses usually operate on 18 routes from this stand.

Md Anwar Hossain Sona, the acting general secretary of the Khulna District Bus-Minibus Owners Association, said, "Buses have been operating on short-distance routes since the morning, especially towards Satkhira, Bagerhat, and Pirojpur from Khulna."

"However, buses are not running towards Jessore, Jhenaidah, and Kushtia. Additionally, public transport between Dhaka and Khulna is suspended. Depending on the situation, buses on any route may be stopped or resumed at any time." he added. 

Announcements from AL and BNP

Khulna Metropolitan and District BNP have announced a solidarity rally in front of their party office on KD Ghosh Road at 2:30pm.

Mizanur Rahman Milton, the convenor of Khulna Metropolitan BNP's media cell, said, "BNP has decided to hold a solidarity rally and has directed their leaders and activists accordingly."

On the other hand, the Awami League has announced protest rallies and sit-ins at seven locations in the city. 

This decision was made at an emergency meeting organised by the Metropolitan Awami League at their party office on Saturday evening.

The locations for their protest rallies are the courtyard of Al Amin Jame Mosque near the large canal, Satrashta Mor, Nutun Bazar Mor, the courtyard of the Metropolitan Awami League office, in front of Khulna Medical College Hospital, Khalil Chamber Mor, and Banargati Khalashi's Chatal. Local ward-level leaders have been instructed to organise these separate rallies.

Khulna Metropolitan Awami League President and City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, "BNP and the banned organisation Jamaat-Shibir are carrying out murders and destruction by leveraging the student movement. 

"They are orchestrating arson and sabotage in a well-planned manner to overthrow the democratic government. Awami League leaders and activists will remain on the ground to counter these actions."

Public fear

Around 11am, a visit to several places in Khulna city revealed that most shops were closed. There were no vehicles on the city's main roads, and pedestrian movement was minimal.

Talking to pedestrian Ashraful, he said, "There are no groceries at home, so I came out. I will leave quickly. The situation outside doesn't seem favourable."

Liaqat Molla, a person at Sonadanga bus stand, said, "I need to go to Satkhira. I came out with great risk. I found a bus but don't know what will happen on the way."

 

