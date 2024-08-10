Students start monitoring commodity prices in Bagerhat kitchen markets

Students in Bagerhat started to monitor prices in the kitchen markets this morning (10 August).

Divided into small groups, the students were seen monitoring the grain and fresh produce markets and the fish market in Bagerhat city.

They also checked the quality of products and ensured that everything was being sold at fair prices.

Photo: TBS

They also requested the vendors to display a price chart.

One of the monitoring groups was led by Hasibul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Md Babu Majhi, and Saikat Shahriar. Jannatul, Sanjana Islam, and Ayesha Akter led the other two groups.

"After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government, students have taken up traffic control, cleaning, and market monitoring tasks. Today, we monitored the city's fresh produce, fish markets, and grain shops," said Hasibul Islam.

During the market monitoring, the students requested the vendors to inform the army and the students if any extortion attempts were made.