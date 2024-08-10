Students start monitoring commodity prices in Bagerhat kitchen markets

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 02:29 pm

Related News

Students start monitoring commodity prices in Bagerhat kitchen markets

During the market monitoring, the students requested the vendors to inform the army and the students if any extortion attempts were made

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 02:29 pm
Students in Bagerhat monitoring markets on 10 August. Photo: TBS
Students in Bagerhat monitoring markets on 10 August. Photo: TBS

Students in Bagerhat started to monitor prices in the kitchen markets this morning (10 August).

Divided into small groups, the students were seen monitoring the grain and fresh produce markets and the fish market in Bagerhat city. 

They also checked the quality of products and ensured that everything was being sold at fair prices. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

They also requested the vendors to display a price chart.

One of the monitoring groups was led by Hasibul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Md Babu Majhi, and Saikat Shahriar. Jannatul, Sanjana Islam, and Ayesha Akter led the other two groups.

"After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government, students have taken up traffic control, cleaning, and market monitoring tasks. Today, we monitored the city's fresh produce, fish markets, and grain shops," said Hasibul Islam. 

During the market monitoring, the students requested the vendors to inform the army and the students if any extortion attempts were made.

 

Top News

Student Movement 2024 / market monitoring / comodity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Stock market awaits reforms, governance

Stock market awaits reforms, governance

47m | Videos
Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

18h | Videos
Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

21h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

1d | Videos