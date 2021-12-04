Students stage protests for safer roads, show ‘red cards’ to traffic violators  

Students from several educational institutions of the capital again took to the streets for safe roads and a few other demands in Dhaka on Saturday.

They formed a peaceful human chain on the Rampura Bridge at around 11am and stayed there for about an hour.

Students of Maple Leaf International School, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), Kabi Nazrul Government College, Dhaka College and several other educational institutions participated in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, as previously announced, the protesters today showed "red cards" to those who violated traffic rules and regulations as part of their movement.

Photo: TBS

Speaking to The Business Standard, State University's Inzamul Haque, the new coordinator of the student movement, said, "We will hold a procession at Shahbagh around 12pm tomorrow.

"We have only got assurances from 2018. That is all we are getting. But now we want immediate implementation of our demands".

"Our movement will continue until the 11-point demand is not met, he added.

Photo: TBS

Khilgaon Model College student Sohagi Samia, an HSC examinee, said, "Students today showed 'red cards' to the people, vehicles defying traffic rules. They played the role of a referee against all the irregularities and corruption happening right now."

"We, considering the ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations, will form a human chain on the Rampura Bridge at around 12pm on Sunday. A cartoon exhibition will also be organised as part of our protests. Some of our parents will be here tomorrow as an expression of solidarity," she added.

The students on 18 November started their demonstration, demanding half bus fare and road safety.

Recent road accidents that killed two students – Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in Rampura and Gulistan – fuelled the movement that now spreading from Dhaka to other cities including Gazipur and Chattogram.

In the face of the massive protest, transport owners in the capital on 30 November cut the bus fare on some conditions. However, the privilege was declared only for Dhaka.

Besides, Chattogram city bus owners, on Friday, followed suit and agreed to cut fares by half for students.

The 11-point demand

1. Justice must be served in the murders of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and Rampura Ekramunnessa High School student Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, victims of brutal structural killings on the road. Their families must be properly compensated. Footover bridges must be constructed for pedestrian crossing in the areas adjacent to Gulistan and Rampura bridges.

2. Half pass for students in all public transports across the country has to be ensured with official notification. No time or day can be fixed for the half pass. Extra bus fares will have to be withdrawn. The number of BRTC buses on all routes has to be increased.

3. Free movement of students and courteous behaviour to female students have to be ensured in public transports.

4. Strict action should be taken against the owners, drivers and employers of the vehicles without fitness and license.

5. The number of traffic police on crowded roads has to be increased as well as ensuring traffic lights and zebra crossings on all roads. Effective measures have to be taken against bribery and corruption of traffic police.

6. In order to stop reckless competition among the buses, one bus on one route should be introduced and daily income should be distributed equally among all the transport owners according to their shares.

7. Identity cards and appointment letters have to be ensured for transport workers. Contract-based appointments must be canceled. Instead of providing buses on contract basis, the entire transport system has to be streamlined with a ticket and counter system. Restrooms and toilets should be provided for the workers.

8. The working hours of drivers should not extend more than 6 hours at a stretch. Each bus should have 2 drivers and 2 assistants. Adequate bus terminals need to be constructed. Transport workers need to be properly trained.

9. The road transport law needs to be reformed after taking the opinions of passengers, transport workers and government representatives, and its implementation has to be ensured.

10. For the movement of trucks, garbage trucks and other heavy vehicles time should be fixed from 12am to 5am.

11. Effective initiatives need to be taken across the society to eradicate drug addiction. Regular dope tests and counseling should be arranged for drivers and assistants.