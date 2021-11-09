Students stage protest at Shahbagh over fuel, fare hikes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 02:17 pm

Students stage protest at Shahbagh over fuel, fare hikes

Eight organisations of progressive students staged a protest at Shahbagh intersection in the capital demanding reduction in fuel prices and bus fares.

They reached Shahbagh in a procession from Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus at 11:45am on Tuesday.

Mitu Sarkar, president of the Student Federation, said, "People are suffering due to the sudden hike in fuel prices and bus fares. We have taken position (at Shahbagh) to demand the reduction of fuel price and bus fare."

"We will not leave Shahbagh until our demands are met," she added.

Pahari Chhatra Parishad President Shubhashish Chakma, Ganatantrik Chhatra Parishad President Arif Moin Uddin, Biplobi Chhatra Maitri's Iqbal Kabir and many others spoke at the protest programme.

Due to the protest, there was some traffic jam on the road but roads were not closed.

