Students stage demo in Cumilla demanding president's resignation

Students took out a procession from the Badiul Alam University College in Cumilla on 22 Oct. Photo: Collected

A group of students in Cumilla staged a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Mohammad Shahabuddin over his recent comments regarding former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter.

This afternoon, they took out a procession from Badiul Alam University College, Companygonj at the Muradnagar Upazila and later took position on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway, disrupting traffic.

The protesting students said this controversial president should resign immediately.

Otherwise, they warned that they will organise a tougher movement to press forth their demand.

Anti-discrimination Student Movement Coordinator Kazi Nasir, along with Siam Khan, Kaya and Afrin Sultana spoke on the occasion, attended by about 50 students from the college.