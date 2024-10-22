Students stage demo in Cumilla demanding president's resignation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:06 pm

Related News

Students stage demo in Cumilla demanding president's resignation

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:06 pm
Students took out a procession from the Badiul Alam University College in Cumilla on 22 Oct. Photo: Collected
Students took out a procession from the Badiul Alam University College in Cumilla on 22 Oct. Photo: Collected

A group of students in Cumilla staged a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Mohammad Shahabuddin over his recent comments regarding former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter. 

This afternoon, they took out a procession from Badiul Alam University College, Companygonj at the Muradnagar Upazila and later took position on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway, disrupting traffic. 

The protesting students said this controversial president should resign immediately. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Otherwise, they warned that they will organise a tougher movement to press forth their demand. 

Anti-discrimination Student Movement Coordinator Kazi Nasir, along with Siam Khan, Kaya and Afrin Sultana spoke on the occasion, attended by about 50 students from the college.

 

Cumilla / Students / President Shahabuddin / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

21m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

31m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos