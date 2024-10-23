Students stage demo in B'baria demanding president's resignation, ban on BCL

Students from various educational institutions under the banner "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Brahmanbaria" organised a protest march on 23 October 2024. Photo: TBS

A group of students staged a demonstration in Brahmanbaria today (23 October), demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the banning of Chhatra League.

Students from various educational institutions under the banner "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Brahmanbaria" organised a protest march starting from Brahmanbaria Government College, reports our correspondent.

The procession paraded through the city's main streets and concluded with a rally in front of Brahmanbaria Press Club.

The protesters said after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, the president mentioned in his address to the nation that he had accepted her resignation. "Now, he is pretending that he has not received the resignation letter and that Sheikh Hasina is still the prime minister."

They pointed out that the mass uprising was not conducted according to the constitution and that the removal of the president will also not follow constitutional procedures.

Subsequently, they demanded the immediate removal of the president and the banning of Chhatra League.