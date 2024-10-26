Students to sell essential commodities in Khulna city from tomorrow

Members of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement will sell vegetables and essential commodities at fair prices in Khulna city from tomorrow (27 October), to tame the prices fixed by syndicates and restore comfort among the common people.

They will sell the goods at the city's Shibbari Square, Boyra Bazar Intersection, Natun Bazar Mour, Gallamari Hall Road Mour, Daulatpur Bus Stand, and BIDC Road near Chitrali market.

The programme will start at 6am and continue till 11am. Later, it will sit again at 5pm and continue till 8pm, according to a release issued by the students today (26 October).

Shoppers hope that they will be able to buy commodities at cheaper prices.