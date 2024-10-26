Students to sell essential commodities in Khulna city from tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
26 October, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:07 pm

Related News

Students to sell essential commodities in Khulna city from tomorrow

Until further notice, the selling will start at 6am and continue until 11am, and then resume again at 5pm and continue till 8pm

BSS
26 October, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:07 pm
Representational image. Illustration: Abidur Rahman Khan
Representational image. Illustration: Abidur Rahman Khan

Members of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement will sell vegetables and essential commodities at fair prices in Khulna city from tomorrow (27 October), to tame the prices fixed by syndicates and restore comfort among the common people.

They will sell the goods at the city's Shibbari Square, Boyra Bazar Intersection, Natun Bazar Mour, Gallamari Hall Road Mour, Daulatpur Bus Stand, and BIDC Road near Chitrali market.

The programme will start at 6am and continue till 11am. Later, it will sit again at 5pm and continue till 8pm, according to a release issued by the students today (26 October).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shoppers hope that they will be able to buy commodities at cheaper prices.

Top News

Khulna / Students / essential commodities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

41m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos
Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

3h | Videos