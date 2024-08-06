Students return 40 firearms looted from Parliament

Students managed to collect 40 firearms taken away by miscreants during Monday's (5 July) chaotic jubilation and returned to the security team of the parliament.

"A great job done by the students. They showed responsibility," Tanvir Hasan, deputy sergeant at arms of the parliament, told Jamuna TV.

He thanked the students for the brave task.

The firearms were looted by miscreants as people thronged to street after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country Monday afternoon.

As thousands of people entered the parliament building, a section of miscreants in the guise of jubilant people looted 40 firearms.

On information, student movement organisers bravely interfered, collected all the 40 firearms and handed them over to the sergeant at the arms office.

Some more firearms were also looted by miscreants from the nearby Mohammadpur police station.

Army personnel are now guarding the damaged thana bhaban.

