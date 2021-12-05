Students protest with symbolic corpse demanding safe roads

Students demanding safe roads have staged a rally with a symbolic corpse in Shahbagh on Sunday (5 December).

The procession with symbolic corpse started at Shahbag at around 12 pm and ended at Teacher Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University.

At the protest rally, students shouted slogans demanding safe roads for all and justice for the victims of road accidents.

Photo: TBS

Inzamul Haque, a student of the State University of Bangladesh, who coordinates this group of students announced the next move of protest.

Students will light candles at Central Shaheed Minar and host a protest song programme on Monday demanding road safety.