Watch video of how students' protest forces EU ambassador to abandon car, take CNG to meet Speaker

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley. File Photo: Courtesy
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley. File Photo: Courtesy

Due to the ongoing "Bangla Blockade" by students, outgoing Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley today (10 July) had to abandon his car on Dhaka Elevated Expressway and find alternative ways to reach the parliament building for his scheduled farewell meeting with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Whiteley was stuck on the expressway as students protesting against quotas in government jobs paralysed the city's traffic causing huge suffering to the commuters.

He shared a video, taken by Deputy Head of Mission Dr Bernd Spanier, depicting his journey - partly by walking and a CNG ride – to the destination.

"We abandoned the car on the expressway due to protests and made it to the call on Speaker by CNG - a commemorative video made by Bernd, including a death-defying high-wire sequence," Whiteley wrote sharing the video from his Facebook account.

Whiteley is due to leave Dhaka wrapping up his three-year tenure in Bangladesh.

