Student's politics to remain banned at RU: VC

Vice-chancellor (VC) of Rajshahi University (RU) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar has said the students' politics will remain banned at the RU campus temporarily.

After holding a meeting with students at his office Wednesday afternoon the VC announced this.



Earlier Tuesday noon, the students blockaded the main gate of RU administrative building to press home their five-point demands. Afterwards, a student delegation held an open discussion with VC Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar.

In the meeting, the VC declared the RU campus free from student politics until the present situation became stable.

VC Golam Sabbir clarified that university is the place of free-thinking and remaining politics here is normal. "We will take decisions with the students related to the demands of students," he added.

Meanwhile, a joint team of police, RAB and BGB rescued the VC Prof Golam Sabbir from his 12-hour captive condition at his office this evening.

A large number of agitating students kept the VC in hostage condition at his office at the administrative building to press home their five-point demands.

Around 300-member of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) led by its Additional Commissioner Rasidul Hassan, range police led by its Deputy Inspector General of Police, BGB members led by its Sector Commander and RAB team led by its Battalion Commander conducted the raid and rescued the VC around 7pm.

Jamirul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of RMP, said the students remaining in the quota reformation moment kept VC captive at his office disobeying the order of hall vacate.