Student's politics to remain banned at RU: VC

Bangladesh

BSS
17 July, 2024, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 12:19 am

Related News

Student's politics to remain banned at RU: VC

BSS
17 July, 2024, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 12:19 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Vice-chancellor (VC) of Rajshahi University (RU) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar has said the students' politics will remain banned at the RU campus temporarily.

After holding a meeting with students at his office Wednesday afternoon the VC announced this.
 
Earlier Tuesday noon, the students blockaded the main gate of RU administrative building to press home their five-point demands. Afterwards, a student delegation held an open discussion with VC Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar.

In the meeting, the VC declared the RU campus free from student politics until the present situation became stable.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

VC Golam Sabbir clarified that university is the place of free-thinking and remaining politics here is normal. "We will take decisions with the students related to the demands of students," he added.

Meanwhile, a joint team of police, RAB and BGB rescued the VC Prof Golam Sabbir from his 12-hour captive condition at his office this evening.

A large number of agitating students kept the VC in hostage condition at his office at the administrative building to press home their five-point demands.

Around 300-member of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) led by its Additional Commissioner Rasidul Hassan, range police led by its Deputy Inspector General of Police, BGB members led by its Sector Commander and RAB team led by its Battalion Commander conducted the raid and rescued the VC around 7pm.

Jamirul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of RMP, said the students remaining in the quota reformation moment kept VC captive at his office disobeying the order of hall vacate.

Bangladesh / Quota protest / Rajshahi University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

3h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

2h | Videos
Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

6h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

6h | Videos