Students spray-paint police APC in red

A group of protesting students got on the vehicle and started spray-painting its windshield in red. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Protesting students today (2 August) spray-painted an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of Bangladesh Police in red in front of the foreign ministry building in Dhaka.

The APC was parked in front of the ministry building, reports our photographer.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

There were policemen inside the APC, but they didn't prevent the students.

The students also painted graffiti on the sides of the APC.

Later, some more policemen came to rescue and they drove away the APC.