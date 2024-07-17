Students in Narayanganj block roads over quota reform and death of 6

Around 50 police officers entered the Chashara roundabout around 12pm. Photo: TBS

Students in Narayanganj have blocked roads demanding quota reform and protesting the death of six during clashes across the country yesterday (16 July).

Starting from 11am this morning (17 July), students from various educational institutions in Narayanganj gathered separately at the Chashara Shaheed Minar and in front of the Press Club under the banner of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Later, the two groups united and marched through the city's main streets in a protest rally.

Following the march, a section of the protesters blocked the Chashara roundabout while another group assembled in front of the city's Press Club.

Students from Government Tolaram College, Narayanganj Law College, Narayanganj College, and RP Saha University, among other institutions, participated in the protest.

At this time, the students chanted "Bhua, Bhua" (fake, fake) at the police officers. The police silently positioned themselves in the alley beside Sonali Bank at Chashara.

When an additional superintendent of police arrived in a vehicle, the students forced him to get out of the car. Photo: TBS

Simultaneously, when an additional superintendent of police arrived in a vehicle, the students forced him to get out of the car.