Students monitor bazaars; increased supply, absence of extortionists reduce prices of vegetables, chicken

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 01:07 pm

There are no extortionists on the roads, which has led to lower prices, said Talemul Islam, a vendor at Karwan Bazar

Students monitor market in Karwan Bazar om 9 August 2024. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
Students monitor market in Karwan Bazar om 9 August 2024. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Due to increased supply and the absence of extortionists on roads, prices of all kinds of vegetables and chicken have decreased in the kitchen markets of the capital.

Students from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were seen monitoring the situation at Karwan Bazar on Friday (9 August) morning.

Traders at this kitchen market reported that vegetable prices have dropped by a minimum of Tk15 per kilogram compared to the last three days.

Chicken prices have decreased by Tk20 during this time.

"The supply of vegetables in the market has doubled. Fewer vegetable trucks were arriving earlier due to ongoing protests but the number has now increased. Additionally, there are no extortionists on the roads, which has led to lower prices," said Talemul Islam, a vendor at Karwan Bazar.

"Eggplants that I sold for Tk120 three days ago are now Tk80 per kilogram, and pointed gourds that were Tk60 are now Tk40. Each kilogram of vegetables has seen a minimum decrease of Tk15," he added.

In the chicken shops of Karwan Bazar, it was seen that chicken prices have dropped compared to the last three days.

The price of broiler chicken, which was previously Tk190, is now Tk170.

During a visit to Karwan Bazar this morning, a group of around 25 students were seen requesting business owners not to overcharge for their products.

Ariyan, one of the students, said, "We have been monitoring the market since 9am. We are asking the traders to display price lists at a visible location. We are also checking the prices at which they have purchased the goods and ensuring they do not overcharge."

Mohammed Selim Mia, a vendor at Sreepur Broiler House in Karwan Bazar, said, "Chicken prices have decreased by Tk20 per kilogram in three days. We are selling broiler chicken for Tk170. The supply in the market is good now.

"We appreciate the students' market monitoring," he added.

Rezaul Karim, a shopper, said, "I bought chicken for Tk190 two days ago and today for Tk170. I saw the students monitoring the market very effectively.

"Although they lack experience in this, they are doing well. The government should allow them to monitor regularly," he added.

Mohammed Liton, a wholesale egg seller in Karwan Bazar, said, "The price for 100 eggs has decreased by Tk200. Three days ago, it was Tk1350, and today 100 eggs are being sold for Tk1150."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

